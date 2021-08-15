Met Office forecast rainfall in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast rainfall in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi regions and Hazara and Malakand divisions.

The rain with wind and thundershower also expected in Bajaur, Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts of the province, according to the weather report.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some hill torrents of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohistan.

Heavy fall can also generate urban flooding in Peshawar, it may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, according to the forecast.

The PMD has advised all concerned departments to remain alert during the forecast period.

It is to be mentioned here that the Met Office had earlier predicted more rainfall in the country as strong monsoon currents penetrating in upper parts of the country, which will likely to continue till 15th August (Sunday).