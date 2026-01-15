Met Office forecast likely rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: Met Office on Thursday forecast likely rainfall in Karachi as a weak westerly wave system expected in the country from January 16.

The weather system will bring rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi and other districts of Sindh, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said today.

“Rainfall is expected on January 22 and 23 with gaps,” according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist has said that the foggy conditions will persist in the city on Friday (tomorrow). The fog could turn into smog in daytime, he further said.

Ameer Haider Leghari said that increasing ratio of humidity in the air has been the cause of ongoing foggy conditions.

He said no fresh cold wave is likely in current month adding that the minimum temperature likely to remain between 12 to 14 Celsius.

“Ongoing weather conditions being influenced by the climate change,” weather official added.