Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi next week

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi from May 05 adding that the wet weather likely to persist one or two days.

“Rainfall is expected on the evening of May 05 with thunderstorm,” weather department predicted.

Sporadic gusts of strong winds also expected in Karachi this afternoon.

Upper Sindh districts and Baluchistan likely to receive rainfall with strong windy weather.

Though hot and dry weather persists in most districts of Sindh, a partly cloudy weather expected in upper and central districts of the province.

Strong winds and thunderstorm expected at few places in Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur districts and adjoining areas, the Met Office said.

Due to the rising humidity, the perceived temperature will feel much hotter than the actual reading, an expert explained.

Karachi is expected to record maximum temperature as high as 37°C.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir today.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm also expected at few places, according to weather report.