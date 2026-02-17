Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: The rainfall and hailstorms bring the winter back in different areas of Balochistan and Sindh as the weather office forecast rainfall in Karachi on Tuesday (today) under the influence of a westerly wave.

The Met Office has forecast rain with thunderstorms in Karachi today under the influence of a westerly weather system.

The port city is also expected to experience dusty winds today.

Sindh’s Sukkur, Naushahro Feroz, Mehar, Khairpur Nathanshah, Mehrabpur, Shahdadpur and adjoining areas received rain with thunderstorm. The rainfall resulted in drop in temperatures bringing the cold weather back.

Rainfall caused power outages in Sukkur. The Met Office has predicted more rainfall in the region.

The rainfall and hailstorm intensified cold weather in Balochistan’s Quetta. The rain also lashed Chaman, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai and Harnai and submerged the low-lying areas, while rainwater streams flooded after the wet spell.

Musakhel also received hailstorm along with the rainfall.

Earlier the Met Office, predicted light to moderate rainfall in Dadu, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Karachi Division under the influence of a shallow westerly wave. The system is linked to a western disturbance approaching the country’s western regions. Its effects expected to extend to Sindh through Tuesday.

The department said the weather system may bring brief thunderstorms along with rainfall in Karachi. Dusty winds are forecast to blow at higher speeds than usual. Authorities cautioned that visibility could be affected at times, especially during gusty conditions.

Temperatures in the metropolis are expected to range between 17°C and 30°C over the next two days.