web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Met Office forecast rainfall in Sindh from July 30

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast rainfall in Sindh’s southeastern and other districts on July 30-31 with occasional gaps.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province however, rainfall is expected in Thar Parker, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Sanghar, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana and Dadu on July 30th and 31st with occasional gaps.

Karachi is experiencing a cloudy weather today with winds from the sea blowing at the speed of 18 kilometers per hour.

Met Office said that no heavy rainfall is expected in the city during the next one week, however, it can be drizzling in the morning and night hours.

A cloudy and humid weather will prevail in the port city. The city’s temperature likely to hit 35 Celsius today.

According to the Met office weak monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and likely to intensify from 28th July. A westerly wave is likely to approach on 29th July.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from 28th to 31st July.

Rainfall is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 27th to 31st July, Punjab and Islamabad from 28th to 31st July, southern districts of Punjab from 29th to 31st July and Baluchistan from the night of 29th to 31st July.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.