Met Office forecast rainfall in Sindh from July 30

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast rainfall in Sindh’s southeastern and other districts on July 30-31 with occasional gaps.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province however, rainfall is expected in Thar Parker, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Sanghar, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana and Dadu on July 30th and 31st with occasional gaps.

Karachi is experiencing a cloudy weather today with winds from the sea blowing at the speed of 18 kilometers per hour.

Met Office said that no heavy rainfall is expected in the city during the next one week, however, it can be drizzling in the morning and night hours.

A cloudy and humid weather will prevail in the port city. The city’s temperature likely to hit 35 Celsius today.

According to the Met office weak monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and likely to intensify from 28th July. A westerly wave is likely to approach on 29th July.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from 28th to 31st July.

Rainfall is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 27th to 31st July, Punjab and Islamabad from 28th to 31st July, southern districts of Punjab from 29th to 31st July and Baluchistan from the night of 29th to 31st July.