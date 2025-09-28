Met Office forecast rainfall in Sindh's Southeast

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast light to medium rainfall in southeastern districts of Sindh on September 29 to 30.

The weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of Sindh on Monday and Tuesday but Thar Parkar, Umarkot, Badin, Sujawal and Sanghar district could receive light to moderate rainfall, according to weather report.

“After severe hot weather in Karachi on September 30, clouds formation is expected in afternoon or evening,” according to the Met Office. Maximum temperature in the city could soar to 35-37 Celsius.

The Met Office has said that a low-pressure area developed in the Bay of Bengal moving towards the Arabian Sea. The system could impact the southeastern Sindh and coastal areas of lower Sindh including Karachi.

The weather system is expected to reach in Kachh in India’s Gujarat to influence weather in parts of Sindh.