Met Office forecast rainfall in southern parts of country on Feb 16-17

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds in southern parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department has said that a weak westerly wave is expected to enter in western parts of the country on February 16.

The weather system will bring rainfall in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman and adjoining areas in Baluchistan on Feb 16 and 17.

Rainfall is also likely in Nokundi, Dalbandin, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara and Lasbela districts, according to meteorological department.

The weather system could also bring rain on February 17 to Sindh’s Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Dadu, Sukkur districts and adjoining areas with gusty winds and thunderstorm.

A light rain with gusty winds and dust storm is expected in southern Punjab districts of D.G. Khan, Multan, Bhakkar and Bahawalpur.

Moreover, light rainfall with gusty winds and dust storm is expected at KP districts of Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan on February 16 and 17.

Hailstorm is also expected in northern Baluchistan and DI Khan.