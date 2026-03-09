Met Office forecast rainfall in upper parts of from March 09 to 12

ISLAMABAD: Met office predicted that a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Monday evening and likely to persist till 12th March.

Under the influence of this weather system, partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions with chances of moderate rain with wind and thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battgram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from the evening of 09th (today) to 12th March.

While light rain with wind/thunderstorm is also likely in Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Bannu, Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Mianwali districts on 10th and 11th March.

Rainfall is also expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat and surroundings from 09th (night) to 11th March.

Hailstorm at isolated places is also likely in Islamabad and upper parts of the country during the forecast period.

Daytime temperatures are expected to decrease 03 to 04 °Celsius in upper parts of the country.

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.