Met Office forecast return of very hot weather in country

ISLAMABAD: A hot to very hot weather spell will likely to return most of the areas of the country this week, the Met Office has said in its weather report.

The temperature will gradually increase in most areas of the country from June 20 to June 24, the weather department has said.

The mercury will soar by four to six degrees Celsius in Upper, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the weather forecast.

The temperature will likely to hike by two to four degree Celsius in Sindh, Southern Punjab and Balochistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Thunderstorms, dust-storm with rainfall is likely at scattered areas in mountainous regions and plains.

KARACHI: Provincial weather department Sindh has predicted return of hot to very hot weather in districts of central and upper Sindh with daytime maximum temperatures increase to 45-47o Celsius.

According to the weather report Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehro Feroz and Shaheed Benazirabad to experience very hot weather.

However, the coastal areas of Sindh would have partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle during night or early morning.