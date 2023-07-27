Met Office forecast vigorous monsoon activity in next 3 days

ISLAMABAD: Met Office on Thursday forecast vigorous monsoon activity likely in upper and central parts of the country during next three days.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in the country, while a westerly wave is also present in upper and central parts of the country.

Rainfall or wind-thundershower with scattered heavy falls, expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan from 27th July’s night to 30th July with occasional gaps, Met Office said.

Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and other districts in KP, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, and other districts will also receive rain from 27th night to 30th July, according to the PMD.

Moreover, Balochistan’s Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi and South Punjab’s Loralai, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts will receive rain and wind-thundershower, with few heavy falls, on 27th (night) and 28th July.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, while in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad during 27th to 29th July.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind/thunderstorm and heavy rains.