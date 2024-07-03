Met Office forecast widespread rainfall in upper parts of country

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast rainfall in Sindh’s districts of Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Larkana from 04th to 07th July.

Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of Sindh.

Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from 03rd July (today), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The Met Office has predicted rain with wind/thundershower in Kashmir upto July 07 with occasional gaps under the influence of this weather system.

Islamabad and most districts of Punjab including Lahore likely to receive rainfall from 02nd to 07th July.

Rain/thundershower is expected from 04th to 07th July in southern Punjab districts of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar and other districts will receive rainfall with few heavy to isolated very heavy falls, from 03rd to 07th July with occasional gaps.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of Balochistan but rainfall is expected in eastern parts of Baluchistan (Khuzdar, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Jaffarabad and Naseerabad) from 03rd to 07th July.

Rainfall is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan during the week.

The Met Office has cautioned that torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan during 04th to 07th July.

Water flows in eastern rivers are likely to increase during the vigorous activity of monsoon.

Urban flooding is likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.