Met Office forecast widespread rains in Sindh districts

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall in various districts of Sindh from 07th (today) to 09th September.

Widespread rains with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Tharparker (Mithi, Islam Kot, Nagar Parkar, Chhachhro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from this evening to 09th September with occasional gaps.

Tharparker’s Nagarparkar yesterday received 80mm rainfall, while Mithi 51mm, Kaloi received 30mm and Diplo and Chhore 29mm rainfall each.

Torrential rains may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Thar Parker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal, Met Office cautioned. More rains in flood affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period.

A low-pressure system from Madhya Pradesh (India) reached Rajasthan and adjoining southeastern parts of Sindh. Due to this weather system strong Monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and eastern parts of Punjab.