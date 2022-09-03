Met office forecasts more rains in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from Monday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Met office has predicted more rains in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur from Monday. Rainfall in K-P areas is expected to continue intermittently till Wednesday, the PMD added.

Moreover, there was also fear of urban flooding and land sliding in some areas as well as an increase in flow of stormwater drains due to the rains.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a letter to the district administration, asking them to take pre-emptive measures in light of the prediction and the current dire situation of the province.

The director general of the PDMA has instructed authorities to ensure the availability of small as well as heavy earth-moving machinery in cases of land sliding.

The DG PDMA has cautioned tourists, directing them to take precautionary measures while travelling. He further stated that the emergency operation centre was also fully functional now.

It is pertinent to mention here that the devastating floods in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province left at least 264 people dead, 327 wounded and over 600,000 citizens were now homeless.

The KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was briefed on the initial estimation of the losses in KP floods, leaving 264 dead, 327 injured, 600,000 homeless and 30,233 houses completely destroyed.

