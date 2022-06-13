Met office forecasts rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted rainfall in Karachi along with moderate winds from the southwest, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Met Office, the city could receive light rainfall or drizzle during the day or night time. “The temperature in the city is being recorded at 30 C and as the day progresses it could rise to 36 C,” it said.

The winds, according to the Met Office, will blow at a speed of 15 to 25 nautical miles from the southwest.

Yesterday, the Met Office forecast likely dust and thunderstorm with rainfall in some districts of Sindh on Sunday evening.

Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi has predicted dust-thunderstorm and likely rainfall at isolated places in Dadu, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts of the province.

The Met Office has forecast warm and humid weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning along the coast. However, hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province, according to the weather report.

Some parts of Karachi last night received drizzle while weather in interior of Sindh remained cloudy.

