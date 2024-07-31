Met Office forecasts torrential rains in country from Aug 1st-6th

ISLAMABAD: Met office has forecast torrential monsoon rains in the country from 01st to 06th August, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Strong monsoon currents are likely to enter in country from Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal in upper parts from 31st July night and in central and southern parts from August 02.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with wind or thundershower are expected in Kashmir from 31st July (night) to 06th August with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa districts rainfall is expected from the evening of 01st to 06th August with occasional gaps.

Islamabad and Punjab will likely receive rainfall from 1st to 6th August with scattered heavy and isolated very heavy falls with occasional gaps.

South Punjab districts expected to receive rain with heavy falls from 2nd to 6th August with occasional gaps.

Baluchistan and Karachi and other districts of Sindh will receive rainfall from the evening/night of 02nd to 06th August with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan from the evening or night of 03rdto 06th August.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, hill torrents of D.G Khan and Kashmir.

While, in Baluchistan’s Kalat, and other districts from 03rd to 05th August.

While, in low lying areas of Sindh on 04th and 05th August.