Met Office issues heavy rainfall alert, cloudbursts, river flooding

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has issued monsoon weather alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Punjab about heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and flooding in rivers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Met Office have cautioned against a monsoon system active in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Punjab could bring heavy rainfall in Mardan, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Mansehra, Peshawar and other areas.

Abbottabad, Buttgram, Kohistan as well as Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot could also receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm.

PDMA Punjab has issued an alert about flooding in rivers from August 17 to 23.

Widespread heavy very rainfall is expected in the province from today with likely cloudbursts in upper Punjab, the PDMA has cautioned in an advisory.

PMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Sindh and Baluchistan, as well as flooding and landslides.

Intending tourists have been advised to defer their travel of mountainous areas, while the administration has been asked to keep alert.

It is to be mentioned here that a rain emergency has been declared in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after heavy rainfall.