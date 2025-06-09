Met Office issues heatwave alert for country from today

ISLAMABAD: Met office has issued a heatwave alert for the country this week from June 09 (today) to 12 June owing to developing of a high pressure over the country.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 05 to 07°Celsius above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan up to 12th June.

Day temperatures likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab and parts of Balochistan during the stipulated period.

Duststorm/gusty-winds are expected over the plains of the country due to excessive heating, according to the Met Office.

General public especially children, women and senior citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures owing to severe heatwave conditions.

Experts have advised citizens to avoid exposure to direct sun light during the day time and stay hydrated.

Rising temperatures in northern areas may enhance snowmelt rate during the forecast period.

The weather remained hot and dry in most areas of the country yesterday with severe hot weather in plains. Maximum temperature 50 Celsius was recorded in Jacobabad, 49 C in Dadu and Sibi and 47 Celsius in Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad.