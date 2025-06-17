Met Office issues heatwave warning for plains from June 18

ISLAMABAD: Met Office on Tuesday issued a warning of severely hot weather in plains of the country from June 18 (Wednesday) to June 21.

People, especially children, elderly and women have been advised to observe caution and avoid going outside in the peak hot hours (11-04) in daytime and ensure to keep hydrated.

In most of the areas of the country, the weather will remain hot and dry on Tuesday (today), while the plain areas will remain intensely hot in the daytime.

The weather will remain partly cloudy in south-eastern parts of Sindh, eastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan while rainfall is expected with strong winds and gusts in some areas.

Yesterday maximum temperature 47 Celsius was recorded at Turbat in Balochistan, 46 C in Jacobabad and 45 Celsius in Dadu, Mohenjo Daro and Sibi.

Karachi is experiencing severe heat, with the temperature soaring to 39°C and the “feels like” temperature reaching 46°C today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the city’s humidity level is 41%, making the heat feel more intense. The winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 4 km/h.