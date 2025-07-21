web analytics
Monday, July 21, 2025
Met Office issues heavy rainfall alert from July 21-25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an alert of heavy rainfall in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, KP, northeastern Punjab, Baluchistan and Kashmir from July 21 to 25.

The Met Office has advised general public to observe caution against flooding in rain drains and local streams caused by heavy rainfall.

The low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Okara, Nowshera and Peshawar could submerge with likely heavy rains by a strong monsoon spell from July 21-25.

Heavy rains could cause landslides in KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions during the above stated period.

During last 24 hours various areas of Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, northeastern Baluchistan and Kashmir lashed by heavy rainfall with thunderstorm.

Larkana received maximum 66mm rainfall in Sindh yesterday. Mohenjo Daro received 35mm, Khairpur 14mm, Sukkur 13mm, Rohri 12mm, Thatta 07mm and Nagar Parkar and Diplo 03mm rain.

In KP Balakot received 54mm rainfall, Islamabad’s Syedpur 40mm, Kotli 06mm and Baluchistan’s Khuzdar 14mm rainfall.

