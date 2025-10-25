Met Office issues Lunar Calendar with likely dates of moon sighting

KARACHI: The Met Office has issued the moon sighting calendar, which predicts about the crescent of all Islamic months of the year.

The calendar also included details of the birth of the moon, sunset and timing of the sighting.

According to the calendar, the Sha’aban moon 1447 AH likely to be sighted on January 21, 2026, and Ramadan crescent’s likely sighting is expected on Feb 18, 2026.

Shawwal 1447 AH moon (Eidul Fitr Moon) sighting is expected on March 19, 2026, and Ziqaad moon on April 18.

Zil Hajj crescent’s likely sighting will be on May 17 and Muharram 1448 AH moon is expected on June 15, 2026.

Safar moon likely to be sighted on July 15, while Rabiʽ al-Awwal moon sighting is expected on August 13.

Rabi us Sani crescent sighting is likely on September 12 and Jamad al-Awal moon on October 12, 2026.

Jamad us Sani moon on November 10 and Rajab moon is expected on December 10, 2026.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Climate Data Processing Centre has issued this moon sighting calendar.