Met Office issues rain, snowfall alert for Balochistan districts

QUETTA: Met Office on Wednesday issued an alert about rain and snowfall in various districts of Balochistan on Wednesday (today) and Thursday for 48 hours.

The weather department has forecast rainfall in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Guwadar, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kech, Awaran, Chaghai, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk and Kharan districts on 21st and 22nd January and moderate to heavy snowfall in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai and Zhob.

Moderate to heavy snowfall has been expected in different areas of the province from tonight to tomorrow evening, according to Met Office.

Snowfall has been expected in Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Haramzai, Khanozai and Qilla Saifullah from tonight. Snowfall is also expected in Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh, Qilla Abdullah and Gulistan, weather department said.

Citizens have been advised to observe caution during the alert period.