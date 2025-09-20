Met Office says Monsoon 2025 ends in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has announced an end of the Monsoon 2025 adding that this year’s rainy weather has been retreated from most parts of the country.

In a statement on Friday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that no significant wet spell is expected in most of the country in coming days.

“Hot and dry weather is expected in flood affected areas of Punjab and Sindh during the next week,” PMD stated.

The nighttime temperatures in upper parts of the country are likely to remain moderate during the next week, while hot weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during day time.

The weather will remain hot and dry today in most parts of the country. A partly cloudy weather is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining mountainous region in afternoon today.

A partly cloudy weather is likely in coastal areas.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has said that the monsoon season in the province has officially ended. Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has said that there is no forecast of further rain in the coming week, and water levels in flood-affected areas are now receding.

The PDMA reported that the floods during this year’s Punjab monsoon have affected 4,755 villages across 28 districts. So far, 123 deaths have been confirmed, while more than 4.5 million people have been impacted.