Met office predicts another spell of rain in coming days

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted another spell of rains due to another low pressure area (LPA) developing in Sindh from August 23, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The low pressure area in upper Sindh will likely weaken during the next 12 hours while another low pressure area is expected in Sindh from Aug 23. Due to this weather system, monsoon currents will go through upper and southern parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in northeastern parts of Balochistan from August 20-22 while in Sindh on August 20 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 20-23 with occasional gaps. More rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan on August 23 and 24.

About the possible impacts, the PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan on Aug 21 and 22.

Flash flooding is expected in local nullahs of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on Aug 21 and 22.

Heavy rains may also generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad on Aug 19 and 20.Whereas in other areas of Sindh, urban flooding may occur on Aug 23 and 24.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on August 19 or 20 and then again from August 22-24. The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamer, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travellers and tourists have been advised to remain cautious during the forecast period. Riverine flooding in Indus and its tributaries may occur during the forecast period. All authorities have been advised to remain alert and to take precautionary measures.

