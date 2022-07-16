Met Office predicts heavy rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has predicted another spell of heavy rainfall with thunders in Karachi on Saturday afternoon, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city will receive heavy showers in the afternoon with winds blowing at the speed of 9 kilometers per hour. “The temperature has recorded at 29 C and will remain between 34 C to 36 C today,” it said, adding that the winds could blow at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour during the day.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed light showers in the early hours in multiple areas that caused motorbikes getting slipped, however, no serious injuries were reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Met Office has previously predicted that a low-pressure area has formed over southeast Sindh and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea with its trough extending to Run of Kutch in Rajasthan India.

Widespread rain with thunderstorm and few heavy falls, very heavy at times, are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot,Tharparker, TM Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu,Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts during 14-18 July.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding or water logging in low-lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur distts during the period, according to the weather forecast.

Persistent heavy rain spell may trigger hill torrents and flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range.

