Met Office predicts heavy rains during Eidul Azha holidays

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorm in central and upper parts of the country, saying heat wave conditions will subside from June 25, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the Met Office said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and a westerly wave was likely to enter these areas on June 25.

“Prevailing Heat wave conditions are likely to subside from 25th June,” the PMD said in a statement. “Pre-Monsoon Rains with dust thunderstorm predicted in upper and central parts from 25th to 30th June with occasional gaps.”

Rain or wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from the night of June 24, according to the weather advisory.

Read More: Monsoon to begin in July this year: Met Office

Rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara from June 26, while it is expected to hit Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27.

The PMD advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period and farmers to manage their activities keeping the advisory in view.

The Met office also warned of urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on 26th and 27th of June.

“Heavy rain fall may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” it added.

The Zil Hajj moon had been sighted in Pakistan on June 19 and Eidul Azha will fall on June 29 (Thursday).

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to run three special trains on Eidul Azha and the first train will depart for Peshawar from Quetta at 10 am on June 26.

Moreover, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to reduce fares by 10 per cent for domestic flights during the Eidul Adha holidays.