Met Office predicts hot weather spell in Karachi from today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot weather spell in the city from Saturday (today) till Monday 10 October.

Weather is likely to become hotter in Karachi and suburbs with maximum temperature likely to range between 38° to 40° Celsius for three days.

Hot weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province.

Met Office predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of isolated drizzle in TharParker district.

The Met Office forecast dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday with hot weatehr in southern parts of the country.

Mainly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred in Swat, Upper Dir, Chitral, Buner, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat and Khyber districts, according to the PMD.

The weather remained hot and dry in last 24 hours. Maximum temperature 41 degree Celsius was recorded at Sibi and 40 Celsius at Turbat in Balochistan province.

