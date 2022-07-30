Met office predicts more rains in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains/thundershowers in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

In a statement, the met office said more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north and eastern Balochistan.

Monsoon currents were penetrating the upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting western parts of the country.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Kasur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, Khuzdar, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan during the period.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Balochistan, lower Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

