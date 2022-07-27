Met Office predicts more rains for Sindh

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted more rains in Sindh, including Karachi, from today till Friday.

“The low-pressure area causing widespread heavy rains in Sindh has moved westward, towards the Oman coast. The low over Rajasthan, India now lies over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining northeast Sindh,” it said in a statement.

Under the current weather system, rain, accompanied by thunderstorms along with isolated heavy falls, would likely continue in Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore over the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, rain ranging between light and moderate was expected in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar.

Meanwhile, the city received moderate to light showers on Wednesday morning.

Moderate to light showers were reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Gadap, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ghazi Goth, Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33, Baldia Ittehad Town, Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, University Road, Yusuf Goth, Sohrab Goth, Lines Area, MA Jinnah Road and others.

