Met office predicts rain in Karachi

SUKKUR: Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET Office) has predicted rain in Karachi from Wednesday after a westerly system of rainfall will enter the Sindh province tonight, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the city would witness light rain on Wednesday morning owing to westerly system. “Rainfall is also expected in Sukkur, Badin, Larkana and Jamshoro,” he said.

He shared the weather will remain cloudy in Karachi early morning tomorrow, however, the clouds will later be cleared. “There are no chances of heavy rainfall in the city,” the met official said.

An update from the website of the met office for Wednesday read that Rain, wind and thunderstorm with few heavy falls (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan.

Partly cloudy weather is likely in most upper parts of the country, while rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) in northeastern Sindh, south Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Read More: WINDY WEATHER TO PREVAIL IN KARACHI TODAY: PMD

For Tuesday, the met office said that rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan while partly cloudy weather is likely in most upper parts of the country, with light rain/snow in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Comments