Met Office releases data of rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released rainfall data of Karachi since Tuesday, according to which the heaviest rainfall, measuring 86.5mm, was recorded in Gadap Town, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the statistics issued by the Met Office, Keamari received 45mm of rainfall since Tuesday while Orangi Town and Saddi Town of the port city recorded 43mm of rain.

On the other hand, Saddar and Nazimabad recorded 37mm and 20.6mm of rainfall respectively, while Gulshan-e-Hadeed received 19mm of rain.

The Met Office stated that the Old City Area recorded 13.3mm, Jinnah Terminal 9.8mm, North Karachi 9.6mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 11.2 and Korangi 4.6mm if rain.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in Sindh, east Balochistan, southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

