Met Office releases rainfall figures of Karachi areas

KARACHI: The Met Office on Sunday forecast more rainfall in parts of Karachi and Hyderabad this evening and night after first monsoon rain spell begins from Thursday night.

The Met Office has released figures of rainfall in various localities of Karachi. According to the figures Surjani Town received maximum rain 58.2mm in the city.

Saadi Town received (47.5mm), Gulshan Maymar (37.4mm), Gulshan Hadeed (37mm), Shara-e-Faisal (32mm), North Karachi(29.8mm), Jinnah Terminal (29.2mm), DHA Ph-II (25.5mm), University Road (24mm), Nazimabad (20.5mm), Keamari (19.5mm), Orangi Town (19.4mm), Old Airport area(18.2mm) and Masroor Base (10mm).

Moreover, Shaheed Benazir Abad district of Sindh received 54mm rainfall, Padidan 26mm, Dadu 15mm, Sakrand 12mm, Tando Jam and Mithi 10mm each, Hyderabad 07mm, Hyderabad airport and Mirpur Khas 02mm each, Badin 03mm and Khairpur 01mm rainfall.