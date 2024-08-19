Met official denies claim about record rainfall in Sukkur

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has denied the claim of 300mm record breaking rainfall in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Monday.

Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh has claimed heavy rainfall breaking 77 years record in the city.

The Met official called the claim as incorrect adding that ” there is no truth in the claim about 300mm rainfall within two days in Sukkur”.

“Sukkur received 116mm rainfall in 48 hours, while 134mm rain recorded in adjacent Rohri during the period,” Sardar Sarfaraz added.

Mayor Arsalan Shaikh has insisted that Sukkur received 292mm rainfall yesterday breaking 77 years record. “The water pumped out of all areas of the city including Ghanta Ghar, Bunder Road, High Court road, Old Sukkur, Tanga Stand and other areas,” he added.