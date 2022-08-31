Met predicts further rains in flood-hit Sindh in September

Karachi: The Meteorological department (MET) has predicted more rainfall in multiple regions of Sindh including Tharparkar, Umerkot and Badin, ARY News reported.

According to the data provided by the Met Department two more low-pressure systems are expected to enter Sindh causing rainfall in multiple districts of the province. 20 to 30% more rainfall is expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Badin, they added.

The Director General Met said that the situation could worsen in already flood-hit areas. Rains are expected in Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore as well, he added.

He added that 10 to 15% more than usual rains are expected in northern Punjab in September. The formal advisory regarding rainfall in September would be issued tomorrow, he added.

