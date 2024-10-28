Meta develops own AI search engine

Meta Platforms is working on an artificial intelligence-based (AI) search engine as it looks to reduce dependence on Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft’s Bing, the Information reported on Monday.

The AI search engine segment is heating up with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Google and Microsoft all vying for dominance in the rapidly evolving market.

The search engine will provide conversational answers to users about current events on Meta AI, the company’s chatbot on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, according to the report.

It currently relies on Google and Bing search engines to give users answers on news, stocks and sports.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

