Meta develops own AI search engine

Meta Platforms is working on an artificial intelligence-based (AI) search engine as it looks to reduce dependence on Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft’s Bing, the Information reported on Monday.
The AI search engine segment is heating up with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Google and Microsoft all vying for dominance in the rapidly evolving market.
The search engine will provide conversational answers to users about current events on Meta AI, the company’s chatbot on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, according to the report.
It currently relies on Google and Bing search engines to give users answers on news, stocks and sports.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Meta Platforms, Inc., headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a multinational technology conglomerate founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg and fellow Harvard students. Initially named Facebook, Inc., the company rebranded as Meta in 2021, reflecting its expanded focus beyond social media. Meta’s business segments include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus VR, and other products. Meta is a global technology leader, with a market capitalization of approximately $850 billion and over 71,000 employees worldwide.
In 2022, the company reported $118 billion in revenue. Under Zuckerberg’s leadership, Meta is investing heavily in metaverse development and AI research, expanding into e-commerce, digital payments, and online services. Despite its success, Meta faces challenges, including data privacy concerns, regulatory scrutiny, and competition from emerging social media platforms. Key executives include Mark Zuckerberg (Chairman and CEO), David Wehner (CFO), and former COO Sheryl Sandberg, who departed in 2022. As Meta continues to shape the technology landscape, its innovations and controversies will likely remain in the spotlight.