Meta brings AI video and photo editing prompts to Instagram stories

Meta is planning to bring AI-powered video and photo editing tools directly to Instagram Stories, allowing users to add text prompts, remove elements, or change things entirely in photos and videos.

Meta has previously introduced image editing capabilities on Instagram, but those tools were limited to interactions with the Meta AI chatbot. The new text-based prompts in Stories now make editing much more accessible.

The new features can be found in the “Restyle” menu at the top of Instagram Stories by tapping the paintbrush icon. To edit an image, use the prompt bar to “add,” “remove,” or “change” elements. For example, Meta suggests you can alter hair color, add a crown, or insert a sunset background.

Users can also choose preset effects that can alter an outfit or change the style of an image. For instance, you can add items like sunglasses or a biker jacket, and you can also apply a watercolor effect to the image. For videos, you can make it look like it’s snowing or add flames.

Using Meta AI on Instagram implies acceptance of Meta’s AI Terms of Service. These terms permit AI analysis of your media and facial features. Specifically, when you upload photos, Meta is authorized to “summarize image contents, modify images, and generate new content based on the image.”

Meta continues to introduce AI updates to remain competitive in the market. Recently, it was spotted testing a “Write with Meta AI” prompt that helps Instagram users come up with clever comments for posts.

Just last month, the tech company ventured into a new AI-generative video feed called ‘vibes’ in the Meta AI app, which likely increased downloads. New data from Similarweb indicates that the app’s daily active users on iOS and Android increased to 2.7 million as of October 17, up from about 775,000 four weeks ago.

To address parental concerns, the California-based tech company recently introduced new parental control features. These features allow parents to disable chats with AI characters and monitor the topics their teenagers discuss with the Meta AI chatbot.