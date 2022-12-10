‘Pakistani creators on Facebook can now monetise their content’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday announced that Pakistani creators on Facebook can now earn money by monetising their content through the Meta’s ‘stars’ feature, ARY News reported.

According to details, the foreign minister announced the development in a video message posted on Twitter from the offices of Meta – the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

FM Bilawal Bhutto visited the Asia Pacific headquarters of Meta in Singapore, where he launched the “Facebook Stars” feature for monetisation in Pakistan.

With this new feature now live in 🇵🇰 creators can monetize their Facebook content. The more stars they get the more money they will earn. Hoping the youth of Pakistan in particular will get more productive use out of their social media. https://t.co/RzewgYv8yQ https://t.co/UX20W0MmQH pic.twitter.com/7KmrJt5UWe — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 10, 2022

The foreign minister stated that with the new feature Pakistani creators could monetize their Facebook content and “the more stars they get the more money they would earn”.

He hoped that “the youth of Pakistan in particular” would get more productive use out of social media. “Meta is working and investing in Pakistan and providing opportunities to our women and youth,” he said, adding that the star monetization feature will help our people bring improvement in their economic conditions.

Separately, Meta announced that it has launched latest monetization feature, Facebook Stars, for eligible creators in Pakistan to help them connect with their audiences and build a business.

In a statement, the global tech giant said Facebook Stars will allow fans to buy and send digital goods to support creators, allow the Pakistani content creators to check their earnings by content type, manage their goals, and access other Stars settings.

The feature is available on Facebook Reels, Facebook Live, on-demand videos, photos, and text posts.

“Helping creators to build community and turn their passions into professions is a key part of our continued investment in Pakistan. Facebook Stars is open to all eligible creators in Pakistan, so more people can start earning while they grow their creativity, audience and careers,” said Meta’s Director of Emerging Markets for the Asia Pacific region Jordi Fornies.

