Meta now offers paid verification badge for business accounts

Meta has announced that it is expanding Meta Verified to businesses after first launching it for creators in March.

According to the reports, the company is initially testing the verification program on Facebook and Instagram, with merchants in select geographies.

The expansion was announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg at an event today. The social media network also plans to roll it out to businesses on WhatsApp at a later stage.

Earlier this year, the company announced Meta Verified for creators, a $12 per month subscription that gives creators a blue check and access to features like priority customer support and impersonation protection. Businesses can buy verification on Facebook or Instagram for $22 a month or $35 for both — an increase over creator pricing that ranges from $12 to $15. Testing on Facebook and Instagram will begin in the coming weeks, with WhatsApp to follow.

Paying businesses will get similar perks as creators, including account security features and troubleshooting. Verified businesses will also get increased visibility in search on Facebook and Instagram. Businesses on WhatsApp will be able to create a landing page that’s discoverable through web search and the ability to have multiple employees chat with and respond to customers.