web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 16, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Meta probed over AI chatbot talk with children

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

SAN FRANCISCO, United States: A US senator on Friday announced an investigation into whether Meta AI chatbots were allowed to engage in potentially harmful online exchanges with children.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley posted a copy of a letter to Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg demanding all documents and communications related to a report that its AI chatbots were permitted to have “romantic” and “sensual” exchanges with minors.

“We have clear policies on what kind of responses AI characters can offer, and those policies prohibit content that sexualizes children and sexualized role play between adults and minors,” a Meta spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

Hawley said the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, which he heads, will start an investigation into whether Meta generative AI products “enable exploitation, deception, or other criminal harms to children.”

Meta was put on notice to preserve all relevant records and submit them to Congress by September 19.

The Missouri senator cited a reported example of Meta’s AI chatbot being allowed to refer to an 8-year-old child’s body as “a work of art” and “a treasure I cherish deeply.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.