Meta unveils new limited edition Ray-Ban smart glasses

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses in collaboration with Coperni are making waves as one of the hottest tech gadgets of the year, outshining competitors like Snap’s Spectacles and Apple’s Vision Pro.

The latest buzz comes with the release of a stylish new limited edition collaboration with fashion brand Coperni, designed to blend cutting-edge technology with high-end style.

The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition Wayfarer glasses feature a sleek, transparent black design with grey mirrored lenses, combining fashion-forward aesthetics with advanced AI capabilities.

These Meta glasses are not just a tech accessory but a statement piece, offering features like a built-in camera, audio functions, and voice assistant integration.

Meta’s Reality Labs, the division behind its AR and VR innovations, has seen a significant boost in revenue, with a more than 50 percent increase in Q4.

The company has struggled to keep up with the soaring demand for its smart glasses, and this new Coperni edition is expected to fuel even more excitement.

Hollywood stars Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth have already helped promote Meta’s smart glasses, appearing in a Super Bowl ad campaign earlier this year.

While the campaign may not have driven a massive surge in sales, the addition of new features like an on-demand AI assistant and live language translation has kept the momentum going.

With only 3,600 pairs of the Coperni edition being produced, collectors and tech enthusiasts are likely to snap them up quickly.

This limited release follows other successful collaborations, including a transparent frame version launched last November and a special Super Bowl edition.

The Meta glasses are becoming a key part of its broader metaverse strategy, bridging the gap between AR and VR technologies.

With the second generation of its “Aria” AR glasses now available to developers, Meta is poised to expand its wearable tech lineup even further.