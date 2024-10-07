web analytics
Students reveal stranger's info in real-time with Meta Ray-Ban glasses

Two Harvard University students have successfully modified Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses to identify strangers in public using facial recognition software, highlighting alarming privacy concerns.

AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio’s project, “I-XRAY,” integrates PimEyes facial recognition technology with the smart glasses, retrieving personal details like names, addresses, and phone numbers from online databases.

The students tested their tool in a crowded subway station, showcasing the potential for misuse, such as stalking or harassment. Nguyen and Ardayfio emphasize that their project aims to raise awareness and urge lawmakers to establish regulations before the technology is exploited.

“I-XRAY” has sparked concerns about the growing risk of wearable technology invading personal privacy. The students have no plans to release their code, stressing that this demonstration serves as a warning for the need for immediate privacy protections.

This experiment contributes to the ongoing debate surrounding the balance between technological advancements and individual privacy rights, as wearable devices gain popularity while posing significant risks.

Nguyen and Ardayfio’s findings underscore the importance of addressing these concerns through legislation, ensuring that innovative technologies respect users’ privacy.

