Meta warns Australian teens to save data ahead of under-16 social media ban

Technology giant Meta began sending thousands of young Australians a two-week warning on Thursday to download their digital histories and delete their accounts. This announcement comes ahead of a world-first social media ban on children younger than 16, taking effect on December 10.

Meta was the first company to outline compliance with the new law. The tech giant is contacting teen account holders via SMS and email, warning that access to their accounts will be restricted starting December 4.

In a statement, Meta said, “We will start notifying impacted teens today to allow them to save their contacts and memories.”

The company stated that young users could update their contact information to help regain access once they turn 16.

The Australian government announced two weeks ago that, effective December 10, seven platforms—Meta’s three services, Snapchat, TikTok, X, and YouTube—are required to implement reasonable controls to limit access for Australian account holders under the age of 16.

Social media companies face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (approximately $33 million) if they fail to prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. Meta estimates there are roughly 500,000 Australians aged 13 to 15 currently on Instagram and Facebook.

Account holders 16 and older who are mistakenly flagged can verify their age via Yoti Age Verification using a government-issued ID or a “video selfie.” However, co-director of Sydney University’s Center for AI, Terry Flew, noted that such facial recognition technology has failure rates of at least 5%.

California-based Meta’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, claimed that app stores should handle verification rather than individual platforms.

“We believe a better approach is required: a standard, more accurate, and privacy-preserving system, such as OS/app store-level age verification,” she stated.

The legislation has drawn mixed reactions. Dany Elachi of the Heaps Up Alliance supported the move, stating, “The principle that children under the age of 16 are better off in the real world, that’s something we advocated for.”

Mat Tinkler, CEO of Save the Children Australia, argued that instead of enforcing a blanket ban, companies should be regulated to incorporate safety measures into their operations.