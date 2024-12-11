Meta services disrupted worldwide

KARACHI: Services of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, owned by Meta, faced a significant outage, causing global concern, including in Pakistan. The disruption began around 10:58 PM, leaving users unable to access the platforms, ARY News reported.

According to reports, WhatsApp users experienced issues with sending and receiving messages, while Facebook users struggled with logging in and uploading posts. Instagram users were unable to access or update content.

According to DownDetector, many users reported problems, but Meta has not issued any statement regarding the outage.

Considering the critical role Meta services play as communication and social media platforms, the downtime is expected to be resolved within a few hours.

For updates on the issue’s resolution, users can visit the official Meta Support page or the Downdetector website. Downdetector provides real-time reports on service disruptions, categorized by operator, alert timing, and geographic regions. Currently, the platform has recorded nearly a thousand reports regarding this outage.

In March 2024, Meta’s Facebook, Messenger and Instagram are suffering from a global outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access the social media platforms.

According to details, the issues appeared around 19:45am PST and are impacting both social media sites’ apps and website. The outage will cause your password to be rejected, and Facebook will promptly log out its users.

An error message indicating an expired login will surface, and login attempts following the outage will be met with rejected credentials.

Down Detector has accumulated over 300,000 reports since initial reporting, and Twitter and other platforms are inundated with similar outage reports.

Meanwhile, users were also unable to view the content on the picture-sharing platform – Instagram – as the message “Something went wrong” appeared every time they tried to access the site.

Meta’s status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.

The social media giant as about 3.19 billion daily active users across its family of apps, which also include WhatsApp and Threads.