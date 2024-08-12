Meta sued over fake ads on Facebook, Instagram

Polish billionaire Rafal Brzoska and his wife plan to sue Meta over fake advertisements on Facebook and Instagram that feature his face and false information regarding her circulating on the social media platforms.

Their move would be another in a series of quests initiated globally to hold the internet giant accountable for ads that keep appearing despite users informing the company about problems.

Brzoska, the creator and the biggest shareholder of Polish parcel locker company InPost, said he notified the company of the problem beginning of July, but it failed to find a solution.

“We plan to file a private lawsuit against Meta… We have not yet determined in which jurisdictions we will sue Meta. We will decide in the next few weeks,” Brzoska told Reuters.

“…we are considering absolutely all scenarios, including a lawsuit in the United States if there is inaction in Europe,” he added.

Brzoska said he and his wife would demand that Meta stop benefiting from the promotion of content that violates their rights and a large compensation donated to a charity, adequate to the level of advertising revenues from spreading this type of disinformation.

Meta was not immediately available for comment.

Last week the President of the Personal Data Protection Office obliged Meta Platforms Ireland Limited to stop the display of false advertisements using real data and the images of Brzoska and his wife on Facebook and Instagram in Poland for three months.