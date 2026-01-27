Meta to test new subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp

Meta confirmed on Monday that it will test new subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. These paid plans will unlock exclusive features for productivity, creativity, and AI, while keeping the core app experiences free, according to TechCrunch.

The tech giant aims to offer a “premium experience” that gives users more control. A major part of this push involves “Manus,” an AI agent Meta recently acquired for a reported $2 billion. The company plans to integrate Manus directly into its products.

Additionally, Meta will test subscriptions for “Vibes,” its AI video generator. While Vibes is currentlyavailable for free, the new model may require users to pay to unlock additional video creation opportunities each month.

Instagram’s potential new subscription service, as revealed by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, is rumored to offer highly sought-after features for general users.

These features reportedly include the ability to check who isn’t following you back and an option to view Stories anonymously without the original poster being notified.

This new offering for everyday users is distinct from the current “Meta Verified” program, which is aimed at creators and businesses.

Meta expects to replicate the success of Snapchat+, which has grown to over 16 million subscribers. However, the company faces the challenge of “subscription fatigue” as it requests users to pay for yet another service.

Social media giant says it will listen to user feedback as it unveils these tests in the coming months.