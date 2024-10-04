Meta unveils AI-powered Movie Gen to create videos

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled Movie Gen, an artificial intelligence-powered tool, to create realistic-looking video clips.

The tool will be based on a text prompt to generate 16-second videos with synchronised AI-generated audio.

According to Meta, Movie Gen will also develop personalised AI videos using only a single photo.

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a video created by Movie Gen of himself doing leg presses, a scene in which he’s dressed as a Roman centurion — on Instagram.

“Every day is leg day with Meta’s new MovieGen AI model that can create and edit videos. Coming to Instagram next year,” Zuckerberg wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Meanwhile, Meta has said that the model is under-testing before its launch for the public.

“While Movie Gen is purely AI research today, the models are essential to helping us build AI features that give you new ways to create and share highly engaging content on Facebook and Instagram,” a spokesperson for the tech giant said.

Read more: Meta hit with new author copyright lawsuit over AI training

Movie Gen’s audio generation model can take a video and optional text prompts and generate “high-quality and high-fidelity audio” up to 45 seconds, including ambient sound, sound effects and instrumental background music, all synced to the video content, according to Meta.

“While there are many exciting use cases for these foundation models, it’s important to note that generative AI isn’t a replacement for the work of artists and animators,” the company said.

The chief product officer of Meta said that the company “[isn’t] ready to release this as a product anytime soon,” as the tool is expensive while the video generation time is also too long.