Meta updates AI glasses with 'hearing aid' style feature and Spotify integration

Meta has updated its AI glasses to include a feature that enhances the user’s ability to hear conversations clearly, even in loud surroundings, the company announced on Tuesday.

According to Meta, the feature will initially become available on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the glasses are receiving another update that allows users to play a song on Spotify that matches what is in their current view.

The Meta AI glasses update introduces two distinct capabilities. The first demonstrates Meta’s strategy of linking a user’s visual environment with in-app functions. For example, by looking at an album cover or a Christmas tree, the glasses can automatically trigger music by the relevant artist or play holiday tunes.

A more practical addition is the conversation-focused feature, first showcased at Meta’s Connect conference. This feature utilizes the glasses’ open-ear speakers to amplify the voice of the person the wearer is looking at.

Users will have control over the level of amplification, adjustable via a swipe on the right temple or through device settings. This precise control allows wearers to fine-tune the audio to suit various environments, such as a crowded restaurant, a noisy bar, a club, or a commuter train.

While these features are yet to be widely tested, the concept of using smart accessories as hearing aids isn’t limited to Meta. Apple’s AirPods already offer a ‘Conversation Boost’ feature designed to help users focus on the person they’re talking to, and the Pro models recently added support for a clinical-grade ‘Hearing Aid’ feature.

The Spotify integration is available in English across a wider range of markets, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S. However, the conversation-focused feature remains restricted to the U.S. and Canada.

The software update (v21) will first become available to users enrolled in Meta’s Early Access Program, which requires joining a waitlist and receiving approval, before rolling out more extensively.