Metal Gear Solid 4 and Peace Walker confirmed for Master Collection Vol. 2

During Sony’s State of Play broadcast on Thursday, Konami finally answered the prayers of stealth-action fans by officially announcing the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2. The highlight of this announcement was the confirmation that Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will finally be available on modern consoles, ending its long run as a PlayStation 3 exclusive since its release in 2008.

The collection, which is available for preorder now on the PlayStation Network Store for $50, is scheduled to launch on August 27th. It includes remastered editions of Metal Gear Solid 4 and the popular PSP game Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. Currently, the PlayStation 5 is the only confirmed platform.

The absence of announcements regarding PC or Xbox versions has fueled speculation that this may be a timed exclusive, a common trend among recent major game releases.

This collection features remasters rather than full remakes, providing fans with improved resolutions, smoother frame rates, and customized controls designed for the DualSense controller. In addition to the two main titles, it includes bonus materials such as digital screenplays, master books, and a digital soundtrack.

A notable surprise is the inclusion of Metal Gear: Ghost Babel, a non-canon entry that was originally released for the Game Boy Color in 2000 and employs the classic top-down perspective reminiscent of the NES era.

The collection spans two significant periods in the franchise’s timeline. Metal Gear Solid 4 showcases the final mission of an aging Solid Snake as he seeks to dismantle the Patriots. Meanwhile, Peace Walker serves as a prequel, following Big Boss as he establishes his private military faction in Colombia and confronts a new nuclear threat. With this release, the majority of the Metal Gear saga will finally be available on a single modern console generation.