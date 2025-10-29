Methadone: Attempt to smuggle highly hazardous drug in Pakistan thwarted

The Customs authorities in Balochistan have foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Methadone Hydrochloride tablets, a highly dangerous and addictive drug.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue, the Customs Appraisement Collectorate, Taftan, under the Office of the Chief Collector of Customs (Appraisement), Balochistan, carried out a surprise inspection after noticing suspicious activity around a container near the border.

Upon examination, officials recovered 620 cartons containing approximately 11.16 million Methadone Hydrochloride tablets (40mg each), reportedly of Iranian origin. Officials stated that the seized drugs have an estimated market value of Rs.446 million.

Officials claimed to arrest a suspect identified as Sikandar Hayat at the scene while he was attempting to transfer the consignment into a private vehicle.

Authorities added that during interrogation, the suspect confessed the shipment belonged to Haji Amanullah, a Taftan-based importer already facing charges of misdeclaration and customs fraud. Another accomplice, Asim, managed to flee the scene.

Methadone is listed under Schedule II of the Control of Narcotic Substances (Regulation of Drugs of Abuse, Controlled Chemicals, Equipment and Materials) Rules, 2001, can only be imported with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Narcotics Control, based on the recommendation of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, and further investigations are underway to trace the remaining suspects and determine if others were involved in the smuggling attempt.