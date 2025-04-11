Metro bus service schedule announced during PSL matches

The highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 has kicked off in Rawalpindi on Friday with defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars facing each other.

As part of the security measures, the Metro Bus Service in Rawalpindi will remain closed during specific hours to accommodate the influx of teams and spectators.

According to an official announcement, the Metro Bus Service will be suspended during the arrival and departure of teams at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The service will be closed on the route from Saddar to Pak Secretariat, affecting stations such as Faizabad, Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk, and Rahmanabad.

The PSL 10 will feature six teams competing in 34 matches across various cities, including Lahore, Karachi, and Multan. The tournament will run from April 11 to May 18, with the opening ceremony and first match taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Other notable matches will be held at the Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which will host 13 matches, including two eliminators and the final.

The tournament will also see some changes in team leadership, with Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi retaining their captaincy roles for Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and Lahore Qalandars, respectively. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will be led by new captains, David Warner and Saud Shakeel.

As the PSL 10 gets underway, fans can expect an exciting and action-packed tournament, with some of the world’s top cricketers in action. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and news from the PSL 10.