Metro bus service suspended in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Metro bus service is suspended in Rawalpindi due to Chehlum processions, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Metro bus service between Rawalpindi’s Saddar Station and Faizabad will remain suspended today (Friday) in connection with the Chehlum of Karbala martyrs, the administration announced.

According to Metro Bus officials, the service within Islamabad — from IJP to the Pak Secretariat — will continue to operate as usual. The partial suspension has been implemented on the instructions of the district administration due to security concerns.

Authorities stated that the move aims to ensure smooth security arrangements during processions in the twin cities, with alternative transport arrangements advised for commuters travelling on the Rawalpindi section of the route.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions is being observed with religious reverence to remember their supreme sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

Mourning processions are being taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Read more: Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed with religious solemnity

All arrangements have been completed for the security of the procession as all passages around the routes have been protected by placing containers.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.

Additional contingents of police and Rangers personnel have been deployed at Numaish and its adjoining areas of the metropolis